Corn climbs on weaker crop conditions, soybeans mixed

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago corn futures climbed on Wednesday for a second day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut crop ratings on Monday afternoon, though beneficial rainfall across parts of the upper U.S. Midwest limited gains. Soybeans ended higher after the market made its biggest daily gain since late June on Tuesday, with hot and dry forecasts being tempered by the rains. Wheat inched lower, buoyed by faltering wheat production in the Black Sea region. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 6-1/2 cents to $5.51-3/4 a bushel.

Article content Soybeans gained 1 cent to $13.32-3/4 a bushel, having firmed around 3% on Tuesday while wheat eased 6-3/4 cents to $7.25-1/2 a bushel. Trade volume was light as a lack of daily export notices or dramatic weather activity failed to inspire the grain markets, according to Joe Davis, director of commodity sales at Futures International. “There’s no real impetus to get us moving higher,” Davis said. “I think we’re in for a range-bound market.” The USDA reported on Monday a weekly decline in crop conditions as severely hot weather was forecast for the heart of the Midwest crop belt. Dryness over the next six months in Argentina is expected to reduce the size of the country’s corn and soy crops, while complicating navigation of grain cargo ships on the Parana River, analysts said.