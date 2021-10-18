Corn climbs on U.S. export data, acreage worries; soy, wheat also firm

Article content CHICAGO — U.S. corn futures ended higher on Monday, rallying from early declines, as traders focused on stronger-than-expected weekly U.S. export inspections data and fears that rising fertilizer prices could limit corn plantings in the coming year. Soybean futures also rose, buoyed by strength in soyoil and global vegetable oil markets. Wheat futures followed the firm trend. Chicago Board of Trade December corn futures settled up 7 cents at $5.32-3/4 per bushel. November soybeans ended up 3-3/4 cents at $12.21-1/2 a bushel and December wheat finished up 2-1/4 cents at $7.36-1/4 a bushel.

Article content Corn posted the biggest gains on a percentage basis as traders worried about high costs for fertilizer. “Corn prices find support from declining yields and fears that acreage will decline globally due to high input costs in 2022,” Arlan Suderman, StoneX chief commodities economist, wrote in a client note. The market found additional support as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export inspections of U.S. corn in the latest week at 976,218 tonnes, above a range of trade estimates and the biggest weekly tally since early August. Soybean inspections also topped trade expectations at nearly 2.3 million tonnes. After the CBOT close, the USDA said the U.S. corn harvest was 52% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 41% but behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 54%. Similarly, the soybean harvest was 60% complete, ahead of its five-year average of 55% but behind the average analyst expectation of 62%.