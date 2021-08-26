Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Traders said the market was in a holding pattern as dealers awaited signs of the impact of recent rains across the U.S. Midwest.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn fell 0.5% to $5.48-3/4 a bushel at 1216 GMT after rising on Wednesday on fears about the condition of U.S. crops.

HAMBURG — U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on Thursday as rain eased concerns about crops in the U.S. Midwest, while wheat rose on hopes of more U.S. export sales in tight global markets.

“Corn and soybeans are being weakened today by forecasts of more welcome rain in the U.S. Midwest crop belts,” said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. “Both corn and soybeans rose sharply earlier this week on concern about U.S. crop conditions, but rain is positive news for U.S. corn and soybeans in their present stage of development.”

“The market seems to need more news to sustain prices, especially exports. China has been repeatedly seen buying U.S. soybeans recently but the buying is not enough and signs of more are needed to sustain the price strength.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday reported a decline in crop conditions.

“Along with a more risk-on approach by investors with European Euronext wheat up, U.S. wheat is also benefiting from harvest problems in several rival exporters including France, Russia and Canada,” Ammermann said.

“The hope is that more global wheat export demand will be transferred to the U.S. in fall and winter this year. The danger, as in the past, is that U.S. wheat prices rise on hopes of export demand but then high Chicago prices makes the U.S. uncompetitive in export markets.” (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Susan Fenton and Jason Neely)