Copper ticks lower on firm dollar, China worries

Article content

LONDON — Copper prices slipped on Tuesday on a stronger dollar and concern about the impact of power cuts in top metals consumer China, where the economy has already been weakening.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.9% to $9,274 by 1000 GMT after rising by 0.3% on Monday.

Copper has eased from a record peak of $10,747.50 touched in May, but it is still up 20% so far this year.

“We have the risk of a sudden spike in the dollar, which will weigh on the market,” said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultancy T-Commodity in Milan.