Copper stumbles on worries about China demand, power crisis

“There are a lot of uncertainties around, including how severe the demand destruction will be from the power crunch both in China and elsewhere in the world,” said Wenyu Yao, a senior commodities strategist at ING Bank.

High power prices and efforts to curb emissions in China have dampened output of some metals, but analysts are concerned that fabricators will also be hit, undermining consumption.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had eased 1.2% to $9,748 a tonne by 1630 GMT after rising by 1.7% on Monday.

LONDON — Copper prices retreated on Tuesday, weighed down by worries that a power crisis and slower economic growth in top metals consumer China will erode demand.

“So, in the short term the market will remain very volatile until things become clearer.”

Low inventories have supported copper prices, which hit a five-month peak of $10,452.50 a week ago, but Chinese research house Antaike said more material may soon become available.

“The congestion of global shipping routes has been alleviated to some extent. In-transit stocks, commercial stocks and other hidden stocks may become dominant,” it said in a note.

* On-warrant copper stockpiles in LME warehouses rose for the fifth straight session to 27,100 tonnes, rebounding slightly from a 1998-low of 14,150 tonnes hit on Oct. 14. They are still down, however, 84% over the past two months.

* The premium of LME cash nickel over the three-month contract shot up to $189 a tonne, a level unseen since October 2019, indicating tightness in nearby supplies, following Eramet’s report of a drop in ferronickel output in New Caledonia.

Three-month LME nickel fell 0.9% to $20,130 a tonne.

* The global zinc market deficit declined to 14,900 tonnes in August from a revised deficit of 40,400 tonnes in July, while the lead market flipped to a deficit of 24,800 tonnes in August from a revised surplus of 27,900 tonnes, data showed.

* LME aluminum fell 1.7% to $2,827 a tonne, zinc declined 2% to $3,389, lead dropped 0.8% to $2,420 and tin was little changed at $37,450.

