Copper sluggish as investors eye European central bank meet

Prices of copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, were almost flat in London Exchange on Wednesday, as investors exercised caution ahead of a key central bank meeting in Europe that could offer more clues on its tapering decision.
The dollar hovered near a one-week peak against major peers, buoyed by elevated Treasury yields and a weaker euro amid caution before the European Central Bank debates a cut in its stimulus on Thursday.
A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive, and therefore, less appealing to holders of other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was almost unchanged at $9,352.50 a tonne by 0259 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.5% to 68,980 yuan ($10,671.58) a tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminum rose 0.4% to $2,768 a tonne, nickel climbed 0.9% to $19,690 a tonne while tin advanced 0.5% to $32,250 a tonne.
* ShFE nickel increased 0.8% to 147,260 yuan a tonne, aluminum edged up 0.1% to 21,740 yuan a tonne and zinc advanced 0.4% to 22,565 yuan a tonne.
* Global copper smelting activity was subdued in August as plants mainly extended maintenance shutdowns, while flooding and power restrictions also had an impact, data from satellite surveillance showed on Tuesday.
* LME cash copper was at its biggest discount in three weeks of $19.60 a tonne compared with the three-month contract
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares hovered just off six-week highs, as a more risk-averse mood spread into the market from the United States overnight due to worries about slowing growth that hurt equities while helping the dollar firm.
Beige Book of economic condition ($1 = 6.4639 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)