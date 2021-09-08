Copper sluggish as investors eye European central bank meet

Article content

Prices of copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, were almost flat in London Exchange on Wednesday, as investors exercised caution ahead of a key central bank meeting in Europe that could offer more clues on its tapering decision.

The dollar hovered near a one-week peak against major peers, buoyed by elevated Treasury yields and a weaker euro amid caution before the European Central Bank debates a cut in its stimulus on Thursday.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive, and therefore, less appealing to holders of other currencies.