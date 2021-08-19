Copper slips to over 4-month low on firm dollar, easing supply pressure

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content London copper prices hit a more than four-month low on Thursday, as a stronger dollar and easing supply disruptions weighed on investor sentiment. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4% to $9,008 a tonne, its lowest since April 14, before rebounding to trade almost flat at $9,045 a tonne by 0535 GMT. “The key area for copper on the monthly chart is $8,590 and a move through that level could trigger a 50% Fibonacci correction which would signal a move to $7,450,” said Malcolm Freeman, director at brokerage Kingdom Futures, adding that the U.S. employment numbers due later in the day would offer more cues.

Article content The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 2.1% to 67,440 yuan ($10,382.09) a tonne, after hitting its lowest since June 22 of 67,110 yuan a tonne earlier in the session. The dollar rose to a nine-month high against its major peers on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start tapering its huge stimulus this year, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies. Residents near MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine in Peru lifted the blockade of a road used to transport the metal, while operations resumed at Teck Resources Ltd’s Highland Valley Copper operations in Canada after a wildfire evacuation order was lifted, easing copper supply pressure.