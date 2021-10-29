Copper set for monthly gain as low exchange inventories support

Article content Copper prices were set for a monthly gain on Friday as low exchange inventories offset fears of weaker demand due to a power crisis in Asia and Europe. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $9,652 a tonne by 0243 GMT. However, it was up 8% so far this month, on track for its biggest monthly rise since April. The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.8% to 70,910 yuan ($11,094.25) a tonne, also on track for a monthly gain.

Article content Copper prices rose earlier in October to as high as $10,452.50 a tonne in London and 76,490 yuan a tonne in Shanghai, flirting with their record highs as inventories in exchange warehouses dropped to multi-year lows. ShFE copper inventories were last at 39,839 tonnes, a level unseen since June 2009, while on-warrant LME stockpiles hit their lowest since 1998 earlier in the month before picking up slightly in recent sessions. Money managers were net long copper on COMEX to the tune of 54,030 contracts, as of Oct. 19, latest exchange data showed, the highest since May 11 – when prices of the metal just hit their historic highs. FUNDAMENTALS * LME aluminum rose 0.2% to $2,752.50 a tonne but was set for its first monthly decline since January, dragged down by tumbling coal prices. ShFE aluminum rose 3.3% to 20,350 yuan a tonne.