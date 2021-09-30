Copper set for first quarterly loss in six on U.S. Fed taper talk

Article content

Copper prices were set for their first quarterly loss in six quarters, as the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve scaling back its pandemic stimulus pressured the metal used to gauge global economic health.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.9% at 68,030 yuan a tonne, as of 0144 GMT, and dipped 0.1% on a quarterly basis, on track for its first fall since the quarter ended March 2020.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.1% to $9,168 a tonne, but lost 2.2% so far this quarter and was also set for the first quarterly fall since March 2020.