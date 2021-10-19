Copper rises on weaker dollar, Peru supply threat

The dollar languished near the bottom of its recent range against major peers, knocked back by weak U.S. factory data and on market wagers of faster normalization of monetary policy in other countries.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1% to $10,300 a tonne by 0155 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was almost unchanged at 75,610 yuan ($11,783.32) a tonne.

Copper prices rose on Tuesday as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies, while fears of supply disruption from a mine in the world’s No.2 producer Peru also supported the market.

A Peruvian community will block a key mining road used by MMG’s Las Bambas copper mine in protest after failed negotiations with the Andean nation’s government, a community leader told Reuters on Monday. Las Bambas is the country’s fourth largest copper mine.

* LME cash copper was at a record high $1,103.50-a-tonne premium over the three-month contract , compared to $55 just a week earlier, indicating tight nearby inventories.

* On-warrant LME copper inventories plunged to their lowest since 1998 of 14,150 tonnes on Friday before rising to 21,050 tonnes, with one entity controlling between 50% and 79% of LME copper warrants , LME data showed.

* One party held more than 90% of available LME lead stocks and short-term futures .

* LME aluminum rose 1% to $3,198 a tonne, nickel advanced 0.9% to $20,175 a tonne, zinc increased 1.2% to $3,740 a tonne, while ShFE aluminum was up 0.4% at 24,400 yuan a tonne.

* ShFE lead rose as much as 2.7% to 15,990 yuan a tonne, its highest since Aug. 4, nickel advanced 0.9% to 151,000 yuan a tonne and tin increased 1.3% to 289,800 yuan a tonne.

