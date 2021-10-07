Copper rises on Peru supply disruption worries

Article content

Copper prices rose on Thursday as supply concerns resurfaced in Peru, the world’s second-biggest producer of the metal.

An indigenous community in Peru’s Espinar province that blocked a key mining road on Wednesday plans to continue the blockade indefinitely, a local leader said, in protest against the government and Glencore PLC’s Antapaccay copper mine.

The conflict comes a day after the government defused a similar standoff for MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas mine.

Earlier in the week, Brazilian miner Vale SA said the production of copper concentrate at its Salobo mine is suspended due to a fire affecting a conveyor belt.