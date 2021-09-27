Copper rises on falling inventories in China

ShFE copper inventories on Friday fell for the seventh straight week to 44,629 tonnes, their lowest since June 2009.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $9,384.50 a tonne by 0257 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.8% to 69,580 yuan ($10,760.55) a tonne.

Copper prices rose on Monday, as falling stockpiles in exchange warehouses in top consumer China and shortage of scrap metal boosted demand for refined copper.

Tighter restrictions and supply disruptions also limited supplies of scrap copper, forcing some users to switch to copper cathode for consumption.

Yangshan copper premium rose to $114 a tonne, suggesting improving demand to import the metal into China, and LME cash copper premiums over the three-month contract was at $11.25 a tonne, indicating tight nearby supply.

* LME nickel fell 1.5% to $19,090 a tonne, zinc declined 1.2% to $3,090 a tonne and aluminum eased 0.1% to $2,911.50 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminum dropped 1.2% to 22,910 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 0.8% to 144,320 yuan a tonne while lead rose 1.3% to 14,495 yuan a tonne.

* ShFE aluminum inventories on Friday rose for the first time in five weeks to 229,847 tonnes, easing supply shortage worries and pressuring prices.

* Belgium-based Nyrstar has cut zinc production at its smelter in the Netherlands because of the rise in electricity prices in Europe, the company said in a statement.

* Asian shares got off to a cautious start as a jump in oil prices to three-year highs could inflame inflation fears and aggravate the recent hawkish turn by some major central banks.

($1 = 6.4662 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)