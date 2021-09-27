Copper rises on falling inventories in China

Article content
Copper prices rose on Monday, as falling stockpiles in exchange warehouses in top consumer China and shortage of scrap metal boosted demand for refined copper.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $9,384.50 a tonne by 0257 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.8% to 69,580 yuan ($10,760.55) a tonne.
ShFE copper inventories
Article content
Tighter restrictions and supply disruptions also limited supplies of scrap copper, forcing some users to switch to copper cathode for consumption.
Yangshan copper premium
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME nickel fell 1.5% to $19,090 a tonne, zinc declined 1.2% to $3,090 a tonne and aluminum eased 0.1% to $2,911.50 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminum dropped 1.2% to 22,910 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 0.8% to 144,320 yuan a tonne while lead rose 1.3% to 14,495 yuan a tonne.
* ShFE aluminum inventories
* Belgium-based Nyrstar has cut zinc production at its smelter in the Netherlands because of the rise in electricity prices in Europe, the company said in a statement.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares got off to a cautious start as a jump in oil prices to three-year highs could inflame inflation fears and aggravate the recent hawkish turn by some major central banks.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 US Durable Goods Aug
($1 = 6.4662 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)