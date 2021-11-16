Copper rises as investors cheer Xi-Biden talks

Article content Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as the dollar weakened and risk sentiment improved on positive developments from a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 0.7% to $9,742 a tonne before easing to trade down 0.6% at $9,616 a tonne by 0723 GMT. The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.8% to 70,360 yuan ($11,031.50) a tonne, having risen as much as 0.4% earlier in the session.

Article content The dollar eased broadly against riskier currencies in early trading hours before recovering slightly to hold near a 16-month peak against the euro ahead of U.S. retail sales data that could influence the outlook for interest rates. The yuan scaled a five-month high as traders welcomed a dialog between the U.S. and Chinese presidents. “We are seeing risk appetite come back into metals markets, driven by positive sentiment from the virtual presidential summit and its impact on the two currencies,” said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron. “Concerns about the Chinese property markets are taking a step back for now,” Stablum said, referring to a liquidity crisis in the massive sector than consumes a vast amount of metals including copper.