Copper rises after recent fall, set for biggest weekly loss in 2 months

Article content Copper prices rose on Friday but was on track for a weekly loss after investors sold the base metal complex on China’s slowing growth, COVID-19 outbreaks, and U.S. tapering worries. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1% to $8,985.50 a tonne by 0302 GMT. For the week so far, it is down 6.1% to be on track for its biggest weekly fall since June 18. The contract hit its lowest in over four months on Wednesday, as recent weakening economic data from top consumer China, rising coronavirus cases globally and U.S. Federal Reserve officials expecting to reduce bond buying hurt metals.