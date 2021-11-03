Copper recovers as low inventories lend support

Article content

Copper prices edged up on Wednesday, as low stockpiles in exchange warehouses lent some support to the metal, following sharp drops in the recent weeks.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8% to $9,569 a tonne by 0545 GMT, having lost 8.5% since Oct. 18.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.6% to 70,400 yuan ($11,001.72) a tonne, following two straight weeks of declines.