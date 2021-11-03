Copper rebounds on boost from low warehouse stockpiles

Article content
Copper prices advanced on Wednesday, as low stockpiles in exchange warehouses lent some support to the metal after sharp losses in recent weeks.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.3% to $9,618 a tonne by 0633 GMT, having lost 8% since Oct. 18.
The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.4% to 70,940 yuan ($11,087.15) a tonne, following two straight weeks of declines.
“Looks like we’ve found a floor at the moment. There’s been enough days of dropping. There’s no harm starting to pick small positions,” a Singapore-based metals trader said.
Article content
“Inventories are still dwindling, so this downwards flat price momentum too has its limits.”
On-warrant LME copper inventories
LME cash copper premium over the three-month contract
ShFE copper stocks
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminum rose 1.2% to $2,725.50 a tonne, LME lead advanced 1.1% to $2,390 a tonne, ShFE aluminum climbed 1.6% to 20,350 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead increased 1.1% to 15,925 yuan a tonne.
* A rural community in Peru will likely lift its blockade of the country’s largest copper mine Antamina on Wednesday after protests forced miners to suspend operations, the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines said in a tweet.
* LME cash nickel was last at a $110-a-tonne premium over the three-month contract
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
($1 = 6.3984 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)