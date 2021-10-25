Copper prices rebound as stockpiles fall

Article content
Copper prices advanced on Monday, rebounding from a fall last week, as inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses dropped to a more than 12-year low.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.9% at $9,885 a tonne, as of 0616 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% at 72,230 yuan ($11,314.12) a tonne.
ShFE copper stockpiles

“Industrial metals are recovering from last week’s fall. Lower inventories and impact of power rationing on several metals in China are supporting the recovery, this is despite power supply cuts easing in some provinces,” ANZ analyst Soni Kumari said.
Money managers boosted their net long positions in COMEX copper contracts to 54,030 contracts, the highest since May 11.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME cash nickel was at a premium of $118 a tonne over the three-month contract
* The premium of LME cash zinc over the three-month contract

* China’s Guizhou Power Grid released a document on Oct. 21 asking aluminum smelters to reduce electricity usage, Mysteel consultancy reported, further affecting supply of the metal that has been impacted by Chinese power shortage for months.
* LME aluminum rose 1.8% to $2,919.50 a tonne, nickel advanced 1.4% to $20,015 a tonne, zinc climbed 0.8% to $3,475 a tonne, while lead fell 0.4% to $2,413.50 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminum fell 2.1% to 21,550 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 0.9% to 150,090 yuan a tonne and tin declined 0.2% to 282,450 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.3841 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi, Additional reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vinay Dwivedi)
