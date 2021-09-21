Copper prices hover near 1-month low on Evergrande debt crisis

Article content

Prices of copper, used widely in the power and construction industries, were trading near a one-month low on Tuesday as a debt crisis at China developer Evergrande Group spurred a sell-off across markets and stoked worries over global demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.3% to $9,063 a tonne by 0337 GMT, but was hovering near its lowest level since Aug. 20 hit in the previous session of $8,975 a tonne. The contract lost 4.8% so far this month.

Global stock markets grappled with contagion fears, sparked by troubles at China Evergrande as growing risks the property giant could default on its massive debt pile prompted investors to flee riskier assets.