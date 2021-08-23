Copper prices advance as traders hunt for bargains

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Copper prices rose on Monday as the risk-on sentiment spilled over from the equities market, reinforced by optimism over economic recovery after top consumer China reported no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases for the first time since July. Asian shares bounced as a wave of bargain hunting swept beaten-down markets and China reported no new COVID-19 cases, offering signs that the current outbreak may be tapering off soon. Surging novel coronavirus cases due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, slowing China growth and fear of U.S. policy tightening this year have weighed on base metals, with copper hitting its lowest in more than four months last week.