Copper prices advance as low inventories lend support

Copper prices rose on Monday as inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses dwindled to their lowest levels since 2009, supporting buyer sentiment and fueling concerns over global supply shortage.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.9% at $9,888 a tonne, as of 0330 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 72,250 yuan ($461,248.72) a tonne.