Copper prices advance as low inventories lend support

Copper prices rose on Monday as inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses dwindled to their lowest levels since 2009, supporting buyer sentiment and fueling concerns over global supply shortage.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.9% at $9,888 a tonne, as of 0330 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 72,250 yuan ($461,248.72) a tonne.
ShFE copper stockpiles
Money managers boosted their net long positions in COMEX copper contracts to 54,030 contracts, the highest since May 11.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME cash nickel was at a premium of $118 a tonne over the three-month contract
* The premium of LME cash zinc over the three-month contract
* LME aluminum rose 2.1% to $2,929.50 a tonne, nickel advanced 1.4% to $20,015 a tonne, zinc climbed 1% to $3,483 a tonne, while zinc fell 0.4% to $2,412.50 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminum fell 1.3% to 21,725 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 0.9% to 150,120 yuan a tonne and tin rose 0.8% to 285,280 yuan a tonne.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares started steady ahead of a week packed with major quarterly earnings announcements, while the dollar hovered near October lows after three weeks of risk-friendly sentiment hurt safe-haven currencies.
