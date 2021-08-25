Copper holds gains as inventories dwindle

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LONDON — Copper prices held on to recent gains on Wednesday, helped by signs of strong demand in top consumer China and a steep decline in inventories available in the London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouse system. Benchmark copper on the LME was down 0.1% at $9,369 a tonne at 1611 GMT but above last week’s low of $8,740. Copper is used in power and construction and many analysts foresee strong demand as fossil fuels give way to electrification. Prices hit a record high of $10,747.50 in May.

Article content “I cannot see a real reason to be bearish … there is room to break the record,” said Gianclaudio Torlizzi at consultants T-Commodity. High inflation expectations, falling inventories, higher Chinese import premiums and a positive demand outlook are all supporting prices, he said. Copper has also held above its 200-day moving average at $8,880, improving its technical picture, he added. PREMIUMS: Chinese Yangshan copper import premiums have risen above $100 a tonne from as low as $21 in June, suggesting stronger demand for overseas metal. STOCKS: On-warrant copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses fell to 178,125 tonnes from almost 240,000 tonnes a week ago. SPREAD: Cash copper on the LME has flipped to a premium against the three-month contract from a roughly $30 discount in mid-August. A premium indicates tighter supply of quickly deliverable metal.