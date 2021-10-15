Copper heads for best week since 2016, zinc rockets

Article content LONDON — Copper on Friday was heading for its biggest weekly gain since 2016 as surging power prices threaten to curb supply at a time when exchange stockpiles are at rock bottom. A rapid rise in the cost of energy and shortages of power in China have already forced zinc and aluminum smelters to cut output, pushing prices of both metals to their highest in more than a decade. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.6% at $10,248 a tonne at 1627 GMT, up almost 10% this week and nearing a record high of $10,747.50 reached in May.

Article content High power costs are also inflationary and this is boosting demand from investors for copper and other physical commodities as a hedge, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. “It looks like we’ve got clear air ahead of us to that May peak,” he said. ZINC: LME zinc was up 7.8% at $3,802.50 a tonne having reached $3,944, it’s highest since 2007. It was up a whopping 20% this week after Belgium-based Nyrstar said it would cut production by up to 50% at its three European zinc smelters and Glencore, which also has three zinc smelters in Europe, said it was “adjusting production” to save energy costs. ENERGY: The energy crisis in China, the biggest metals producer and consumer, deepened as cold weather swept into much of the country.