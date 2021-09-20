Copper falls on stronger dollar ahead of Fed meet

Article content Copper prices in London fell on Monday as a stronger dollar made the greenback-priced metal more expensive, while investors were in wait-and-watch mode with a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting taking the spotlight in a week full of central bank events. The dollar held firm as markets were also concerned about troubled developer China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis, which some analysts feared would ripple beyond the Chinese property market. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.7% to $9,154.50 a tonne by 0242 GMT.

Article content Policymakers from major economies including Japan and the UK are due to meet this week, though the focus is on the Fed’s two-day meeting that will conclude on Wednesday, with markets expecting it will stick with broad plans to begin tapering this year. Nickel eased 0.9% to $19,190 a tonne. Prices had neared seven-year highs on Friday as supply fears resurfaced after an Indonesian government official said the country was looking at taxes on exports of the stainless steel ingredient. An export tariff might be unlikely at this stage as policies take time to form and implement, state-backed research house Antaike wrote in a note on Saturday, but it said nickel costs will eventually rise in the future. Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday on Monday.