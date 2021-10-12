Copper falls as global energy crisis spooks markets

Article content LONDON — Copper prices fell on Tuesday as soaring energy costs raised concerns that the global economic recovery might be derailed, though signs that supplies of the metal are tightening limited losses. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.9% at $9,458 a tonne at 1614 GMT, snapping three days of gains. Prices rose to a record high of $10,747.50 in May before slipping as the world’s economic recovery began to falter. Logistics bottlenecks, however, have helped drive copper stocks to “historically low” levels in regions that use the metal, analysts at JPMorgan said in a note.

Article content “This remains an upside risk in the near term,” they said, even though supplies remained robust. “We maintain a bearish bias on prices and forecast an $8,900/t average in 4Q21 with prices moving back down towards an average of $8,200/t in 4Q22,” they said. MARKETS: Stock markets fell hardest in Asia, as authorities from Beijing to Delhi scrambled to fill a yawning power supply gap. CHINA CONSTRUCTION: China Evergrande Group missed its third round of bond payments in three weeks, intensifying market fears over contagion. CHINA EXPORTS: China’s export growth likely slowed in September, a Reuters poll showed. DOWNGRADE: The International Monetary Fund cut growth outlooks for the United States and other major industrial powers.