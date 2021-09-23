Copper falls as dollar firms on Fed taper signals

Article content

Copper prices fell on Thursday as the dollar strengthened after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would begin tapering its stimulus program as soon as November.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $9,242.50 a tonne by 0357 GMT, while the most-traded October contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.1% to 68,710 yuan ($10,633.26) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.

The Fed said on Wednesday it would likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected.