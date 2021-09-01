Copper falls as Chinese factory activity slows

Article content

Copper prices fell on Wednesday as concerns of weak demand from top consumer China were stoked by the country’s disappointing factory data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.7% to $9,451 a tonne by 0337 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.9% to 69,550 yuan ($10,761.26) a tonne.

China’s factory activity slipped into contraction in August for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years as COVID-19 containment measures, supply bottlenecks and high raw material prices weighed on output.