Copper falls 1% as iron ore market tumbles, cenbank meetings loom

The most-traded Dalian iron ore futures were near a one-year low on steel production controls and sluggish downstream consumption, accelerated by a debt crisis at property giant China Evergrande Group.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1% at $9,457 a tonne, as of 0536 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.9% to 69,590 yuan ($10,874.12) a tonne.

Copper prices fell on Tuesday as a tumbling iron ore market weighed on trader sentiment, while caution ahead of key central bank meetings due this week pressured the metal used to gauge global economic health.

Copper is widely used in construction, manufacturing and power, making it a good indicator for global economic health.

The trading volume was thin as market participants were waiting for more cues from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates, which could impact economic growth and liquidity in the financial markets.

“The dramatic drop in iron ore and the upcoming Fed meeting causes a few people to stay side-lined so volumes are pretty thin across base metals,” commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron said.

“Sentiment onshore is not great. Property is definitely a concern,” she said.

* Top copper miner Codelco offered Chinese customers annual copper supply for 2022 at a premium of $105 a tonne, up 19.3% from $88 a tonne this year, extending a trend of higher premiums on strong copper demand and very low inventories.

* LME aluminum fell 0.8% to $2,698 a tonne, nickel dropped 1.9% to $19,335 a tonne and zinc shed 0.6% to $3,337 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminum lost 0.8% to 19,895 yuan a tonne, zinc dropped 1.2% to 23,820 yuan a tonne and tin advanced 1.5% to 276,220 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3996 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)