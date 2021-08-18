Copper edges up on Las Bambas supply disruption threat

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Copper prices rose on Wednesday on fears of supply disruption at Las Bambas mine in Peru amid ongoing labor strikes in top producer Chile.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8% to $9,325 a tonne by 0342 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.1% to 69,020 yuan ($10,650.08) a tonne, tracking overnight losses in London.

Residents near MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine in the Peruvian Andes have blocked a road used to transport the metal after a two-week truce, community leaders said on Tuesday.