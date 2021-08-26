Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
Copper prices fell on Thursday as investors kept an eye out for a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for later this week that could unveil plans of policy tightening in the world’s biggest economy.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $9,336.50 a tonne by 0209 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.4% to 69,000 yuan ($10,648.31) a tonne.
Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and a U.S. tapering could slow the country’s recovery from pandemic slumps and boost the dollar, which makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.
Article content
The Fed symposium is scheduled on Friday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminum rose 0.1% to $2,619 a tonne, zinc fell 0.3% to $3,016 a tonne and lead declined 0.2% to $2,312.50 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminum decreased 0.3% to 20,530 yuan a tonne, tin advanced 1.6% to 243,050 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 0.2% to 143,980 yuan a tonne and lead increased 0.4% to 15,490 yuan a tonne.
* The workers’ union at BHP’s Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile has called on its members to reject a final contract offer by the company, paving the way for a strike at the small deposit, the group’s leadership told Reuters.
* LME cash lead was still at a steep premium to the three-month contract
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares stepped back after a sharp rebound this week, though a solid Wall Street performance overnight contained losses in the region as rising vaccinations offset some of the worries over persistently high COVID-19 cases worldwide.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Business Climate Mfg Aug
1230 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q2
1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly
($1 = 6.4799 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)