Copper eases as Fed meeting in focus

Article content Copper prices fell on Thursday as investors kept an eye out for a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for later this week that could unveil plans of policy tightening in the world’s biggest economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $9,336.50 a tonne by 0209 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.4% to 69,000 yuan ($10,648.31) a tonne. Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and a U.S. tapering could slow the country’s recovery from pandemic slumps and boost the dollar, which makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.