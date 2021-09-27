Copper climbs but other metals fall as China power curbs hit demand

Article content Copper prices rose on Monday as exchange inventories in top consumer China dropped to their lowest levels in more than 12 years, but other base metals lost ground as Chinese power restrictions start to take their toll on demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $9,349.50 ($10,737) a tonne as of 0725 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.5% on 69,340 yuan a tonne. ShFE copper inventories on Friday fell for the seventh straight week to 44,629 tonnes, their lowest since June 2009.

Article content “Reduced scrap flow continues to propel consumers to buy cathode instead,” ING analysts said in a note. Other metals declined, led by tin and nickel. Commodity producers and manufacturers have been hit by widening power curbs in China, put in place to keep emissions in check. ING described these measures as a “double-edged sword,” for metals. Curbs on smelting mean reduced supply and are positive for prices, it noted. “However, it is also affecting semi-fabricating and downstream consumers, which is negative for prices.” FUNDAMENTALS * LME nickel fell as much as 2.9% to $18,820 a tonne, while tin plunged as much as 3.2% to $35,370 a tonne, easing from Friday’s record high. ShFE tin opened up more than 3%, setting its own all-time peak, only to tumble 4% late in the session.