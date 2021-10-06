Copper and Aluminum Dip on Signs Global Growth Outlook Worsening

Investors are bracing for a slower but still robust economic recovery from the pandemic and gradual monetary-policy tightening, as inflation concerns take hold. Climbing raw-material prices are feeding into worries about rising costs, with a Bloomberg gauge of commodities including energy, metals and crops soaring to an all-time high this week. The dollar held gains.

(Bloomberg) — Most base metals edged lower due to signs the global growth outlook is worsening and on fears inflation will lead to reductions in stimulus.

The demand concerns are likely to be partially offset by supply constraints for some raw materials in China due to the power crunch. Investors are weighing production and demand prospects in the metals market.

Limited power availability has “restricted production of both aluminum and steel,” Citigroup Inc. analysts wrote in a note. They saw “only ‘normal’ drawdowns required for a tight aluminum market,” while “steel inventories have already been drawing down over the last eight weeks.”

Copper dropped 1% to $9,086 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange at 10:21 a.m. Hong Kong time. Nickel slid 0.4% and aluminum fell 0.2%, while tin climbed 0.3%. Chinese markets are closed through Thursday for the National Day holiday break.

In ferrous markets, iron ore futures in Singapore were little changed at $117.35 a ton amid thin trading. Prices of the steel-making raw material have almost halved since peaking in May and are expected to decline further on limited steel volumes and rising supply.

