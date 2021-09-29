Home Business Copernic Space and Lunar Outpost target space commercialization via NFTs By Cointelegraph

Copernic Space and Lunar Outpost target space commercialization via NFTs

By Matilda Colman

Matilda Colman
Copernic Space and Lunar Outpost target space commercialization via NFTs

Copernic Space and Lunar Outpost are set to launch a public sale for tokenized payload space in a lunar lander headed for the moon in Q4 2022.

According to an announcement issued on Wednesday, the blockchain space outfit Copernic Space and space robotics company Lunar Outpost will sell the payload space aboard the craft in the form of nonfungible tokens or NFTs.