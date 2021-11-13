COP26 in the final hours of climate negotiations

Article content GLASGOW — As delegates work overtime to reach a final deal at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Reuters reporters are on the ground delivering the latest updates, scenes and insights. All times are local (GMT). 3:30 p.m. In a potentially positive sign, China negotiator Zhao Yingmin tells the plenary that the current draft of the deal is not perfect but that his team has no intention to reopen it. Representatives of Tanzania and Guinea, meanwhile, said they were disappointed that the draft did not do more to ensure poor, climate-vulnerable nations like theirs were getting adequate financial help to deal with global warming issues.

Article content — 3:12 p.m. COP26 President Alok Sharma opened up an informal plenary to take stock of the latest proposals, saying the conference had reached the “moment of truth for the planet, for our children, for our grandchildren.” While differences on the final deal remained, Sharma appeared to be saying time was up on negotiations and that an accord needed to be finalized. — 2:40 p.m. In the minutes before the official plenary was set to start, U.S. special envoy John Kerry stood with his counterpart from China, Xie Zhenhua, holding a paper and going over it line by line together. Days earlier, the two men surprised the summit with a U.S.-China joint declaration in which China agreed to ramp up its ambition to fight climate change by phasing down coal use, curbing methane and protecting forests.

Article content — 2:30 p.m. As negotiators met behind closed doors to try to overcome last-minute hurdles to a deal, delegates from three countries said they had no idea what was going on. “I don’t know, man, it’s chaos,” said one negotiator about the last minute friction over a deal. China’s No. 2 negotiator Zhao Yingmin, while entering his country’s offices, said he had no updates. Nearby, representatives from Brazil could be seen entering a meeting of the G77 group of developing countries. — 1:45 p.m. After an hour and 45 minutes, Sharma finally came back up to the microphone to announce a slightly different schedule: everyone can be excused, but please return at 2:30 p.m. when the official plenary will begin. The delay was to allow parties to finalize some of their negotiations, he said.

Article content He also insisted: there will be a deal this afternoon. — 1:06 p.m. COP26 President Alok Sharma, who was in the plenary room on time at noon, tried twice to get delegates from other nations to sit down. An hour later, he was still unsuccessful. Large huddles of discussions persisted on one side of the stage. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry was working the room, going from group to group. — 12:30 p.m. Delegates were anxious for updates on the negotiations, but were taking the delays in their stride. “Well, it’s classic that the COP goes over time, so no surprise whatsoever,” said Axel Michaelowa, an advisor to the Honduras delegation. In the cafeteria, views were mixed on what the delays meant for the final deal – did they suggest a strong accord that keeps 1.5C within reach, or a soft one that doesn’t?

Article content “I think the fact that they didn’t close it at 6 o’clock, 8 o’clock last night shows that they might be committed to a sort of deal that works for everybody,” said Emily Wright, a representative from Save the Children International. Naja Moretro, the head of the Norwegian Church Aid Youth Organisation, had a different view: “The texts have been getting weaker and weaker when it comes to clear language.” — 12:02 p.m. Danish Climate Minister Dan Jorgensen, heading into the summit’s plenary room, explained his support for language in a final deal pushing for a phase-out of coal. “I think it’s fair to say that this isn’t about shaming those countries (reliant on fossil fuels),” he said. He said the text should acknowledge that some countries need help to move away from coal. “So this is why I said one improvement in the text is that it now also refers to ‘just transition’,” he said.

Article content — 11:35 a.m. Nellie Dokie, 37, has been taking a two-hour trip each way to the conference center to work as a chef. She has been preparing meals for VIPs and delegates and finally stepped out into the main conference area to check out the scene. Dokie lives in Glasgow but is from Liberia. “I want to be a part of history. I played a small part,” she said. — 11:20 a.m. U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry appeared to be in a cheery mood. “It’s a beautiful day in Scotland,” he said, walking alongside his top negotiators Sue Biniaz, Jonathan Pershing and Trigg Talley as reporters trailed him through the hallway. It was unclear if his assessment was fueled by the state of negotiations at the conference, or the unusually sunny weather in Glasgow.

Article content — 11:02 a.m. The action shifted over the last 24 hours to “bilateral” meeting rooms scattered around the conference site. Delegates huddled in windowless rooms guarded by security. They were reviewing the draft text ahead of the noon stocktaking session. — 8:53 a.m. A dozen Greenpeace staffers sat together in the COP26 conference halls, hunched over laptops and with some sitting on the floor, as they prepared a new statement on the latest draft revisions. Spanish Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera was seen rushing from her delegation’s office, as the UK COP26 Presidency dropped what many hope is the final draft of an overall Glasgow agreement. Technical crews were boxing up flat-screen displays and carrying them out of meeting rooms, as they continued taking down parts of the venue.

Article content — 8:21 a.m. After tense overnight deliberations, delegates were poised for the release of another draft agreement. The delegation pavilions, where countries had showcased their climate-friendly initiatives, were all dismantled, but coffee stands were still serving. Civil society groups who have been closely watching the deliberations were scouring documents released in the early morning for clues about what might go into the final deal. — Friday 9:30 p.m. The UK hosts of the conference issued a statement confirming there will be no deal tonight. “I envisage formal plenary meetings in the afternoon to adopt decisions and close the session on Saturday,” Alok Sharma, the UK summit president said in a statement.

Article content Delegations and the media appeared to be headed back to their hotels for some rest before what promises to be a long day tomorrow. — 8:40 p.m. The COP26 conference halls grew quiet with small groups of negotiators, including a dozen or so EU delegates, moving along the halls to and from meetings. This “shuttle diplomacy,” as diplomats shuttle between rooms, is how most of the work gets done in the final hours of climate negotiations, Felipe De Leon Denegri, Costa Rica’s carbon markets negotiator, told Reuters. But this year may be particularly quiet as much of the shuttling is now done over the messaging app WhatsApp, he said. “One of the perhaps weird things about COP in the 21st century is that shuttle diplomacy sometimes happens on WhatsApp,” De Leon said.

Article content He said the pandemic and increasingly common virtual work probably means more exchanges than ever are being held on the Facebook-owned app. “It’s not that people aren’t working, it’s that they are working through their phone and they don’t seem to be moving anywhere.” — 8:15 p.m. Tuvalu’s Finance Minister Seve Paeniu, head of the island nation’s delegation, said he was up most of last night negotiating the part of the draft agreement dealing with “loss and damage.” Low-lying Tuvalu and other vulnerable countries dealing with impacts from climate change want rich countries responsible for most emissions to pay up. He said his team is working to push the United States and Australia to support a “standalone” loss and damage fund.

Article content More broadly, he said he will not be satisfied leaving Glasgow without a strong collective agreement that can keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C. “We do not see sufficient commitment made by countries to reduce emissions to achieve that 1.5 degree target,” he said. “In terms of adaptation, there is insufficient focus on additional financing.” Former UK Labour Party leader Ed Miliband stopped in the hallway to compliment Paeniu on a speech he gave earlier. — 7:38 p.m. The delegation offices at the summit complex are mainly quiet. Two of China’s leading negotiators were seen milling about in their office, while not far away a pair of U.S. negotiators walked down the hall with sandwiches. All expectations were for a very long night as several major differences around ratcheting up emissions cuts pledges and how to deal with carbon markets and funding for poor countries remained. (Reporting by Reuters staff in Glasgow Editing by Jan Harvey, Frances Kerry and Andrew Cawthorne)

