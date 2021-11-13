COP26 climate conference approves revised deal

Article content

GLASGOW — A revised deal was approved at the United Nations climate conference on Saturday after a last-minute change to the text regarding coal, which drew complaints from vulnerable nations wanting a more definitive statement on ending fossil fuel subsidies.

After a last-minute change to the language surrounding coal with India proposing replacing the phrase “phase out” with “phase down,” Britain’s president of the COP26 summit brought down the gavel to signal an agreement that was negotiated over two weeks had been passed. (Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper Editing by Frances Kerry)