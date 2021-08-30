Cool Valley, Missouri Mayor Wants To Give Each Resident $1k in Bitcoin By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Cool Valley, Missouri Mayor Wants To Give Each Resident $1k in Bitcoin



Mayor Jayson Stewart said he wants to give each Missouri resident $1,000 in

But the offer comes with a catch. They need to hodl for 5 years.

Mayor Jayson Stewart said he wants to give each Missouri resident $1,000 in Bitcoin (BTC). But the offer comes with a catch. They need to hodl for 5 years.

During an interview with KSDK, Mayor Jayson Stewart said he is raising funds to give each resident up to $1000 in Bitcoin. So, if this happens, Missouri town could become the first town in the US to give out crypto.

In addition, Stewart also stated that Missouri would provide free classes to residents. More so, they will teach them how to use and store crypto securely. But the deal comes with a condition. Residents who join in the program can not trade the crypto for “a few years.”

In the interview, Stewart noted th…

Continue reading on CoinQuora