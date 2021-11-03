Continental Resources posts profit, to buy Pioneer Natural’s Delaware assets By Reuters

(Reuters) – Continental Resources (NYSE:) Inc on Wednesday posted a profit in the third quarter from a year-ago loss, and said it would buy Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:) Co’s Delaware basin assets for $3.25 billion.
The oil and gas producer reported adjusted profit of $437.2 million, or $1.20 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, from a loss of $58.9 million, or 16 cents per share, last year.
