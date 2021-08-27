Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — A contaminant found in a batch of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccines delivered to Japan is believed to be a metallic particle, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing sources at the health ministry. Japan on Thursday suspended the use of 1.63 million doses https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-withdraws-16-mln-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-doses-over-contamination-nikkei-2021-08-25 shipped to 863 vaccination centers nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical, received reports of contaminants in some vials.

Article content The NHK report, published late on Thursday, cited ministry sources as saying the particle reacted to magnets and was therefore suspected to be a metal. Moderna has described it as “particulate matter” that did not pose a safety or efficacy issue. An official at the health ministry said the identity of the contaminant has not been confirmed. News of the contaminant could provide a fresh setback for Japan’s inoculation drive as it struggles to persuade many – particularly among the youth – to get vaccinated. On Friday, eight more prefectures entered a state of emergency https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-seeks-state-emergency-expansion-8-more-prefectures-minister-2021-08-24, bringing a total of about 80% of Japan’s population under COVID-19-related restrictions. The government reported nearly 25,000 new infections and severe cases at a record 2,000 for Thursday.