Constellation Network Provides Commercial Partners End-to-End Blockchain Security

Constellation Network integrates Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP) to the military’s digital infrastructure.

$DAG serves as the primary crypto used by the Federal Government to secure bandwidth and access to the network. Constellation Network, the crypto platform that aims to provide the world's data with a cryptographically secure system, is now applying its blockchain protocol Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP) to the military's digital infrastructure. This movement is made possible with the help of the Kinnami Software Corporation. The Constellation Network transitioned from Phase I to a Direct to Phase II SBIR contract. This resulted in a big impact on the crypto world. Specifically, the network has successfully secured a working relationship with USTRANSCOM, Air Mobility Command (AMC), AMC's 618 Air Operations Center (AOC), and a representative Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) partner.