‘Conservative’ BTC supply shock metric now says Bitcoin should cost at least $55K By Cointelegraph

(BTC) should cost at least $55,000 per coin according to one metric measuring its so-called “supply shock.”

In a tweet on Sunday, analyst Willy Woo highlighted what he added is a “conservative” price estimate for .

Bitcoin supply shock valuation model. Source: Willy Woo/Twitter
BTC/USD 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView