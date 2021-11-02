Conocophillips posts quarterly profit on crude price rally By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo for ConocoPhillips is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) – Conocophillips (NYSE:) reported a third-quarter profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, thanks to a rebound in crude prices to pre-pandemic levels.

Oil prices have climbed nearly 63% since the beginning of the year, driven by a rise in global demand and on supply bottlenecks, pushing above $86 to its highest in nearly three years. The rally has been accompanied by sky-high gas prices around the world.

The company, which agreed to buy Royal Dutch Shell (LON:)’s Permian basin assets in September, said its production, excluding Libya, rose 41.36% to 1.51 million barrel of oil equivalent (boe) per day in the third quarter.

Prices for its oil and gas averaged $56.92 per boe in the quarter, compared with $30.94, a year earlier.

The Houston-Texas based company posted adjusted earnings of $2.4 billion, or $1.77 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of $331 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR