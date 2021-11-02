ConocoPhillips Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. ConocoPhillips Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

ConocoPhillips announced earnings per share of $1.77 on revenue of $11.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.51 on revenue of $10.71B.

ConocoPhillips shares are up 86% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.28% from its 52 week high of $77.98 set on October 25. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 23.02% from the start of the year.

ConocoPhillips shares gained 0.07% in intra-day trade following the report.

ConocoPhillips follows other major Energy sector earnings this month

ConocoPhillips’s report follows an earnings beat by Exxon Mobil on Friday, who reported EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $73.79B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.56 on revenue of $71.13B.

Chevron had beat expectations on Friday with third quarter EPS of $2.96 on revenue of $44.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.2 on revenue of $39.97B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar