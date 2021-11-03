Connecticut Woman Arrested After Stealing Over $600K From Her Husband By Convincing Him He Had Alzheimer’s

#Roommates, it’s been demonstrated time and again that people will literally do anything for money—and now that also includes convincing your long-time husband of having a serious illness. A Connecticut woman did just that, as she recently found herself arrested after it was discovered she convinced her husband that he had Alzheimer’s to steal over half a million dollars from him.

@People reports, Donna Marino, 63, was arrested in Connecticut and charged with first-degree larceny and third-degree forgery—following an investigation that determined she had willingly defrauded her 78-year-old husband out of an estimated $600,000 throughout the last 20 years by convincing him he had Alzheimer’s to cover up her illegal activity. Back in January, during a meeting with investigators, Marino admitted to “signing her husband’s pension checks and depositing them into her mother’s bank account for approximately thirteen years.”

She also revealed that when he would ask to go to the bank, she would tell him “the last time he went inside he made a scene due to his Alzheimer’s Disease, causing [him] not to go inside to avoid embarrassment.” “[I] fabricated this scenario to prevent John from going inside the bank and discovering the low balance” in their accounts. Marino confirmed that she illegally obtained Power of Attorney on her husband’s behalf and used that power to file income taxes for him. In addition to pawning his personal belongings, she also forged his signature on “his pension checks, social security checks, worker’s compensation settlements, and other legal documents” and deposited the money in a secret bank account, according to police.

Luckily, Marino’s stepdaughter is the one who initially noticed the shady activity when she first alerted her father and authorities back in March 2019. At the time, Marino’s husband explained that his wife “always controlled his finances” and “he had no idea she was taking money from him.”

Even more shocking is that police say that the total amount Marino stole far exceeds $600,000, but due to the statute of limitations, only money she stole throughout the last five years could be investigated.

