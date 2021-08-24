Congress has put forward 18 bills on digital assets in 2021 so far By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Congress has put forward 18 bills on digital assets in 2021 so far

The United States Congress appears to be pushing for greater regulatory clarity regarding crypto assets, having proposed 18 bills concerning blockchain and cryptocurrency so far in 2021. According to an analysis published by former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulator Jason Brett, on Sunday, the current 117th Congress has broken from its predecessor in focusing on regulating decentralized assets rather than private stablecoins, such as Facebook’s Diem project — formerly called Libra. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph