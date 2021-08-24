Congress has put forward 18 bills on digital assets in 2021 so far By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Congress has put forward 18 bills on digital assets in 2021 so far

The United States Congress appears to be pushing for greater regulatory clarity regarding crypto assets, having proposed 18 bills concerning blockchain and cryptocurrency so far in 2021.

According to an analysis published by former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulator Jason Brett, on Sunday, the current 117th Congress has broken from its predecessor in focusing on regulating decentralized assets rather than private stablecoins, such as Facebook’s Diem project — formerly called Libra.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR