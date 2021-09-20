Congrats! Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Are Expecting Their First Child Together 

Congrats are in order to Jeannie Mai and Jeezy. The couple has revealed that they are expecting their first baby together. She exclusively shared the news with Women’s Health and said, “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

Jeannie shared that she and Jeezy wanted to start a family about a year ago, and opted to try in-vitro fertilization. Through the process, she learned that she had been pregnant a month before their wedding, which took place back in March. Unfortunately, shortly after she suffered a miscarriage.

However, a week after their wedding she had learned that they had conceived once again. Fans of Jeannie may remember that in the past she had been very open about not wanting to have any children. However, with the love that she and Jeezy share, that thought soon changed.

She said, “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…something I hadn’t felt as a child.”

Jeannie continued, “It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan.”

She also discussed how her pregnancy has caused her to reflect on her own childhood, and the trauma she faced as a sexual assault survivor, and how it has affected her during her adulthood. “It still affects me to this day as an adult,” she said. “So now, when I think about my child, the one thing I can tell you is how much I plan to protect this child. I’ve got that down on lock.”

She talked about having conversations about “what people are, how to draw your own safe spaces, and how to understand consent.”

Jeannie shared the exciting news about her pregnancy on the Season 8 premiere of “The Real.”

Congrats to Jeannie Mai and Jeezy!

