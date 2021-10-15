Congrats! Eve Announces She & Maximillion Cooper Are Expecting Their First Child!

Eve and her husband Maximillion Cooper shared a pregnancy announcement on Instagram, Friday.

Posing with a full baby bump, the 42-year-old wrote, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!” She continued, “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Social media erupted and fans commented congratulating her. “Love this for her,” a fan said. “So happy for them,” another wrote.

If you recall, Eve spoke about infertility issues in 2019. “As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged,” Eve said. “I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough.”

“It’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I hung onto it the worse I actually felt about myself,” Eve shared. “Since I’ve shared, people have been so sweet to me. Even in the audience people have actually come to me and hugged me and said you deserve it and it’s going to happen for you. So, thank you to the audience here.”

As you know, Eve and Maximillion Cooper have been married since 2014. After they tied the knot, Eve moved to London. Maximillion has four other kids from a previous relationship.

