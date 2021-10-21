As the teaching of critical race theory continues to be a hot topic in education right now, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is one of its opponents.

During her recent appearance on ‘The View,’ Condoleezza denounced the teaching of critical race theory, suggesting that Black children can be empowered without making White kids feel bad.

She pointed to her own upbringing in segregated Birmingham, Alabama, saying while her parents didn’t believe she would live in a world without prejudice, they empowered her to overcome it and that’s the message that she believes needs to be taught.

“One of the worries that I have about the way that we’re talking about race, is that it either seems so big that somehow white people will now have to feel guilty for everything that happened in the past,” Condoleezza said. “I don’t think that’s very productive.

She continued, “Black people have felt disempowered by race. I would like Black kids to be completely empowered, to know that they are beautiful in their blackness, but in order to do that, I don’t have to make white kids feel bad for being white. Somehow this is a conversation that’s gone in the wrong direction.

You can watch a clip of Condoleezza’s appearance below:

CRITICAL RACE THEORY TARGETED IN VA. GOV. RACE: A key debate in upcoming races has been how much of a voice parents should have in their child’s school curriculum when it comes to subjects like sex education and critical race theory — the co-hosts and @CondoleezzaRice discuss. pic.twitter.com/OCTUzY2XsY — The View (@TheView) October 21, 2021

The post Condoleezza Rice Rejects Critical Race Theory: “I Don’t Have To Make White Kids Feel Bad For Being White” appeared first on The Shade Room.