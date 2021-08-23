Concerns around data privacy are rising, and blockchain is the solution By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Concerns around data privacy are rising, and blockchain is the solution

Today’s consumers are willing to trade their data for personalization but have fast-growing concerns about data privacy. In a survey from a digital security and credential issuance company Entrust, only 21% of the respondents trust established global brands to keep their personal information secure.

As data privacy pressure on Big Tech increases, these companies are starting to make significant investments in security solutions.

Anne Fauvre-Willis is the chief operating officer of Oasis Labs and was an earlier contributor to the Oasis Network, a privacy-enabled blockchain platform for open finance and a responsible data economy. Before Oasis Labs, Anne had roles as a product manager/product marketing manager for the iPhone at Apple (NASDAQ:). She also worked for former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the Albright Stonebridge Group. Anne has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from Georgetown University.