Conceal Network Announces Its Breakthrough Advancement — Conceal Hub By CoinQuora

Communication is a central point of life; secure communication is even better. As such, the evolving nature of the digital world is breeding the ground for more advancement. Decentralized blockchain DeFi and private messaging platform Conceal Network launches more sophisticated privacy-proof services for its users.

Conceal Network announces its integrated, cohesive, intuitive UI application that combines all endpoints of the Concealed Network ecosystem. Conceal Hub is a collection of various modules that work together to enable Conceal Network’s secure DeFi and communication tools. These include the Cloud Wallet, ID, Pay, Bridge, Deposits, Explorer, and Clive.

All together, Conceal Hub ensures privacy by supplying an authentication key-based method that gives users access to create and retrieve wallets even when they do not have a user account prior. This tactic cancels the requirement for account details like an email address or password.

Furthermore, All communications on Conceal are peer-to-peer and end-to-end encrypted. Users can transfer, accept payments, exchange messages, earn interest on deposits. One enthralling fact about Conceal Network is that it allows users to have total ownership. On top of that, they can create and distribute fiat currency, collect interest, and communicate without a central figure.

Meanwhile, the blockchain of Conceal Network has a Dynamic Block Size Mechanism (DBSM) that supports large amounts of transactions. Due to Conceal Network not having an owner, development of the network, and funding is voluntary. In this way, the privacy and liberty of users is ensured.

In addition, Conceal Network’s native coin, CCX runs on a secure peer-to-peer decentralized network built on the Cryptonote protocol. CCX works on the Binance Smart Chain and Blockchain. Here, users have full control of the private keys of their funds. To add on, the Smart coin trades on BitMart, STEX, TradeOgre, and HotBit.

