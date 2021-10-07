Compound unanimously passes proposal to repair bug By Cointelegraph

Compound Finance announced the passing of Proposal 064 on Thursday, titled the “Fix COMP Accrual Bug.” The proposal states that this update will attempt to “patch the bug introduced in Proposal 62 and pessimistically allow COMP reward withdrawals until the bad COMP accruals can be fixed.”
The proposal, which was written primarily by the same community members who proposed the original upgrade, received unanimous COMP votes of 1,037,107 for and 0 against from 27 key addresses including CEO Robert Leshner, Andreessen Horowitz’s A16z, Gauntlet and Pantera Capital. The proposal is now expected to execute on Saturday.
