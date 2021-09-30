Compound Mistakenly Paid Millions in a Liquidity Mining Reward Program By CoinQuora

Compound Mistakenly Paid Millions in a Liquidity Mining Reward Program



Compound has wrongly paid huge sums of dollars in COMP tokens in a liquidity mining reward program.

This shows that there is a flaw in the Compound controller contract.

Three transactions indicate that users received $15 million for exchanging a small quantity of USDC, ETH, and DAI.

Accidentally, DeFi-based money market, Compound, has paid millions of dollars in COMP tokens through a deliberate activity of a liquidity mining rewards program. Based on the report, the huge amount paid shows that there is a flaw in the Compound controller contract in relation to its recent upgrade.

Leading to the incident, Compound (COMP) hosted the liquidity mining program to reward depositors and borrowers. Timely, the liquidity mining program eventually occurred on Wednesday night. The program gives a threshold rate of a single-digit APY to users.

